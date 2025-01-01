California Highway Patrol gets in some monkey business during routine stop

A routine traffic stop took an unusual turn when a California Highway Patrol official stopped a Rolls-Royce in Madera County on Monday.

Officials pulled the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost over for excessive speeding on Highway 99 but were surprised when they found a Spider Monkey in the car.

CHP noted that finding the exotic animal in an exotic car made it especially bizarre “a traffic stop with a twist.”

MISSOURI DEPUTIES PULL OVER VEHICLE RESEMBLING A UFO: ‘OUT OF THIS WORLD’

The monkey is believed to be one month old and, in California, primates are illegal to own as pets.

The driver, identified as Ali Mused Adel Mohamed, 27, was also found to be under the influence and placed under arrest for DUI and in possession of cannabis for sale, police officials said.

CALIFORNIA BILL WOULD MANDATE ALL NEW CARS HAVE DEVICE TO ‘AUTOMATICALLY LIMIT’ SPEED TO 10 MPH OVER LIMIT

The monkey was safely taken into custody by animal control and eventually transferred to the Oakland Zoo to receive appropriate care.

CHP says Mohamed is facing charges for the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Some next level monkey business! The driver was booked at the Madera County Jail and is facing several charges, including possession of an exotic animal,” they wrote on their social media accounts.