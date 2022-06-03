California high school teacher released on $50k bail after contacting student with intent to commit crime

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California high school teacher has been released on $50,000 bond after being accused of contacting a student with the intent to commit a crime.

Authorities arrested LRod Jara, 49, on Thursday. The teacher at Redlands East Valley High School has been on leave since April 2022, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began its investigation into the teacher.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend our brave student who submitted a report about Mr. Jara using Sprigeo, our new district-wide reporting system. This allowed school administration and SB County Sheriff Deputies to investigate the issue immediately, leading to a prompt arrest,” Redlands Unified School District Public Information Officer Christine Stephens told Fox News Digital in a statement.



















Jara is accused of sending inappropriate texts to the minor, according to the sheriff’s department.

The 49-year-old taught cybersecurity and animation courses at the high school, according to Redlands East Valley High School’s website.

“As our District remains committed to maintaining a safe environment at all of our schools, we encourage our students, families and staff to continue to use Sprigeo to report discrimination, racism, bullying incidents, and school safety threats,” Stephens said.

Detectives believe additional victims may have been in contact with Jara and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Katie Merrill of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Anonymous callers can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).