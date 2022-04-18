California high school student stabbed on campus

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Northern California high school student was stabbed on campus Monday, officials said.

A “trespasser” approached the campus of Stagg High School in Stockton and stabbed a student, the Stockton Unified School District said just after 12 p.m. A suspect was taken into custody and a motive for the attack has not been determined, the district said.

The victim was taken to a hospital but their condition was not disclosed.

The school was placed on lockdown following the incident.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.