The president of a California high school conservative club said he was stunned that a teacher told the group to “jump off a bridge.”

“A lot of us were just shocked that a government employee paid by tax dollar money would tell students to harm themselves on social media,” Paso Robles Conservative Club President Hunter Breese, 16, exclusively told Fox News. “It was a public statement. A lot of us were in utter shock.”

The Paso Robles High School senior said the group would like to have a conversation with Bauer Speck Elementary School teacher Kristin Usilton, who is under fire after posting the diatribe to her since-deleted Instagram account.

Usilton, 38, took a short video of the club’s Nov. 10 rally to honor veterans on the school parking lot, which featured military and American flags. One student was waving a “F– Joe Biden” flag. The teacher promptly posted the footage to Instagram along with the video statement, “The Paso Robles Conservative club for the high school, you can go jump off a bridge.”

“She definitely needs to be reprimanded,” the senior said. “We would accept an apology but a public apology, and we’d be willing to sit down and talk to her and tell her where we’re coming from and see where she’s coming from.”

Breese said that the sole anti-Biden flag at the rally was inappropriate and after a school administrator approached the group about it, it was taken down.

“The flag wasn’t up for more than five minutes,” he said.

The controversy began after the teacher posted to Instagram the video of her chastising the students, which appeared to be filmed in a classroom. “I’m going to post what they thought was a great show of support for the veterans, who I’m pretty sure would be absolutely offended by what they did on school campus,” she said, before sharing the clip of the rally featuring the profane flag.

A firestorm erupted over the post and Usilton followed up with another video message on her Instagram account later that day.

“When I said ‘go jump off a bridge,’ I just meant go away, and I will not use that term again because of the incredible influx of messages I got about that,” she said. “But if that’s what you focused on in that message, you’re kind of part of the problem.”

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Curt Dubost said that two investigations have been launched: one into the teacher’s Instagram posts and another into the student who was waving the anti-Biden flag, according to the Paso Robles Press. Dubost called the profane flag and the teacher’s response to it “inappropriate.”

“Veterans Day should be a day for patriotism and honoring service, not yet another politically divisive controversy,” Dubost said in the statement to the local newspaper.

“The kids need to be able to have freedom of speech,” said Breese’s mom, Heather Breese. “I don’t think it was right for a teacher to rant the way she did and attack students.”

Dubost didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Usilton couldn’t immediately be reached.