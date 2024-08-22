California high school principal placed on leave after video surfaces of inappropriate dance with mascot

A high school principal in central California has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation is underway into a video showing him dancing in what some have called an inappropriate manner with the school’s mascot during a back-to-school rally.

The Merced Union High School District shared a statement with Fox News Digital that said Robert Nunes, principal of Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, was on administrative leave effective Aug. 19.

The district said this action is in response to an incident at the back-to-school rally on Aug. 16.

“The District is conducting a comprehensive review of the situation. While the investigation is ongoing, Mr. Nunes will not be participating in any school-related responsibilities or activities,” Viviana Fuentes, director of communications for the school district, said in the statement.

WHITE TEACHER SUES CALIFORNIA UNION AFTER ALLEGEDLY BLOCKING HIM FROM LEADERSHIP FOR BEING WHITE

Fuentes added that this decision comes as part of their commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff.

In the nearly 40-second video posted on social media, Nunes is seen sitting in an office chair in the middle of the gym floor, pushing himself backward, and the school’s mascot is seductively approaching him as the song “Pony” by Ginuwine is heard playing while the crowd of students watches.

Nunes then fires off a cannon full of gold confetti and swaps places with the mascot.

MARRIED TEACHER CAUGHT ‘PUTTING HER CLOTHES ON’ AFTER NAKED TEEN RUNS FROM CAR: POLICE

The video then shows Nunes placing his hands on the mascot’s chest while he slides them down the mascot.

Several students join Nunes and the mascot on the floor and ask him if he’d like to share any words.

FLORIDA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF USING AI TO PRODUCE EROTIC CONTENT FROM YEARBOOK PHOTOS

“What happens at Buhach stays at Buhach,” Nunes shouts to the cheering crowd before wheeling the mascot off the floor.

Several people have commented on the video with mixed emotions about the dance.

PARENTS OUTRAGED AFTER OREGON TEACHER ASKS STUDENTS TO WRITE ‘SEXUAL FANTASY’ SHORT STORY

“When the principal is every student’s ‘best friend’, the school is lost,” one person commented.

“Why must everything be sexualized?” another asked.

“This is truly disgusting behavior it has no place in a school,” another person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, another person disagreed and wrote, “Lighten up. They’re having fun.”

Fuentes said the school district will provide updates when appropriate while respecting the confidentiality of the investigation process.