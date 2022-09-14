California high school football coach shot after breaking up fight: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A football coach at Vallejo High School in the Bay Area was shot Tuesday afternoon after breaking up a fight, California authorities say.

Vallejo City Unified School District told Fox News Digital that multiple students were fighting with “unknown males” when the staff member intervened.

Video obtained by KTVU-TV shows a group of three males walking away from the fight. As the camera pans away, gunshots are suddenly fired, prompting teenagers to scream and run away. (WARNING: THE LINKED VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.)

After three males exited the scene in a dark-colored sedan, a suspect shot the staff member, according to police. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The staff member has not been named by authorities, but KTVU identified him as Joe Pastrana. Pastrana is the defensive coordinator of the school’s varsity football team.

Vallejo police officers responded to the crime scene after 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, school had been dismissed when the shooting took place.

“Following protocol, the school was immediately placed on lockdown,” the school district said in a statement. “At the time of the altercation and shooting, there was a college fair, three classes in session, and approximately 200 student-athletes on campus.”

Chief Shawny K. Williams commended the staff member for “potentially saving a child’s life” while denouncing gun violence.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis in our city as well as the United States, and we need to treat it as such,” the police chief said at a press conference. “This was an act committed by people who do not value human life.”

Vallejo City Unified School District says they will increase the security presence in the school on Wednesday. Vallejo High School will also provide mental health resources for students impacted by the incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division at 707-648-4524.