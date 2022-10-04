California helicopter crash lands in neighborhood

A helicopter crashed-landed into the front yard of a California home over the weekend.

A Bell 206B helicopter crashed Saturday morning and appeared to slip the edge of a home in Fresno, the Fresno Bee reported. The chopper lost control of its tail rotor during a maintenance check, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement.

“The helicopter impacted a residence and a tree before it came to rest on its left side,” the NTSB said.

The 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, both men, were not seriously harmed, the newspaper reported. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

NEWSOM MOVES TO MAKE CALIFORNIA A SANCTUARY STATE FOR ABORTIONS

The chopper was a surveying helicopter on a test run, the Fresno Police Department said.

“They heard a pop and then they started losing altitude — that’s as far as we know,” Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

A doorbell security camera captured the crash-landing.

The pilot was on the ground and the passenger was walking around when first responders arrived at the scene, according to the paper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP