California hair salons struggling with second coronavirus closing

Some hair salons in California wondering what to do next after being shut down for a second time in just weeks as coronavirus cases continue to climb across the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that there would be an immediate closure of additional businesses that had been permitted to reopen under certain safety measures, including reduced capacities, robust cleaning procedures and measures to keep guests spread apart.

Jose Aguilera who has owned family-owned Big Boy’s Barber Shop told FOX 11 that his small business is struggling to survive: “I was watching the news and I saw it the governor shutting it down, people just kept calling in to get their cuts for today to try to get their last haircut cause they don’t know when they’ll be back. We didn’t get a chance to get the loan, we applied but we didn’t get approved, it’s very hard, I don’t know, very hard to get through this.”

Beverly Hills salon owner Lee Jensen said the re-closure is a gut punch.

“Everything we’ve just been through, I didn’t want to believe it,” he told the outlet. “When we finally get to open, we spend thousands of dollars just to get this place up to COVID-19 protocol and we have our staff going off unemployment to start getting paid again, and it’s the flip flop, it’s the back and forth, and we just don’t know what to really commit to anymore.”

Gov. Newsom’s new stay-at-home order called for the closure of indoor operations including fitness centers, places of worship, hair salons and barbershops. The decision impacts 30 of California’s 58 counties on the state’s COVID-19 outbreak monitoring list.

There are more than 340,000 confirmed cases of the virus with over 7,100 deaths. California has also seen a 28 percent increase in patients being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and about 36 percent of ICU beds are available statewide.