California Gov. Newsom should take ‘no-brainer’ action to crack down on wildfire lawlessness, DAs say

Southern California district attorneys are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to extend price gouging protections to further aid wildfire victims, calling it “a layup for the governor.”

“I mean, this to me seems like a no-brainer,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told Fox News Digital. “I think the governor would absolutely want to protect the fire victims if they’re trying to find housing in surrounding counties.”

Newsom, a Democrat, issued an executive order in mid-January fast-tracking temporary housing aid to people displaced by the Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County. California Attorney General Rob Bonta also said at the time that his office would prosecute those engaging in price gouging amid the natural disaster.

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

“As California’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, I will hold to account those who seek to make a quick buck off our most vulnerable neighbors,” Bonta said in a post on X in mid-January, accompanied by a video statement.

Spitzer, along with Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, San Bernardino District Attorney Jason Anderson, and Santa Barbara District Attorney John Savrnoch, sent Newsom a letter in late January asking the governor to extend the price gouging protections to the surrounding areas but have stated they have not yet heard back from the governor.

MALIBU MAN THANKS FIREFIGHTERS WHO SAVED HIS HOME FROM LA WILDFIRES: ‘WE KEPT THE FIRE FROM THAT DOOR’

“Time is of the essence, because right now, in order for us to charge price gouging in California, we have to have an emergency declaration,” Spitzer said. “We don’t presently have an emergency declaration for our counties.”

Savrnoch and Spitzer told Fox News Digital in a statement that his office had yet to hear from the governor.

PALISADES, EATON FIRES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 100% CONTAINED, OFFICIALS SAY

“We joined together to make this request in order to prevent rental property owners from compounding the tragedy imposed on those who are already suffering due to having lost their properties and been forced to uproot their lives.,” Savrnoch said in a statement. “We are seeking to prevent people from being able to profit from the suffering of others. I have not yet received a response from our request.”

In a request for comment, Newsom’s office told Fox News Digital, “Will let you know if there’s anything we can share.”

In the letter, dated Jan. 28, the district attorneys requested Newsom issue an additional declaration of emergency for the surrounding counties of Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Santa Barbara. The letter states that such a declaration would allow them to “aggressively prosecute those who seek to profit from victims who have lost everything in these unprecedented fires.”

“Thank you for your continued partnership in holding these individuals accountable and supporting our fellow Californians in the darkest hours of their darkest days,” the letter continues.

LOS ANGELES FIRE CLEANUP COMPLICATED BY ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ NUMBER OF EVS WITH COMBUSTIBLE LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

Currently in California, price gouging protections only come into play during a state of emergency and bars sellers, contractors, business owners, and other similar entities from charging more than 10% more than what they were charging or advertising before the crisis.

One of Newsom’s most recent executive orders extends the protections in L.A. County until March 8.

Newsom also issued an executive order this week expanding price gouging protections “to leases of any length, rather than only leases of one year or less.”

State officials announced just last week that a second California realtor had been charged with allegedly price gouging victims of the deadly wildfires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bonta announced that the state was filing charges against a real estate agent, who was not named, alleging that they attempted to price gouge a family who was evacuated due to the Los Angeles Eaton Fire.

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.