California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in isolation until at least June 2nd, his office announced Saturday. The Governor will be working remotely until he is out of quarantine.

In a statement, the California Governor’s Press Office announced that the Governor is experiencing mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 including two booster shots as recent as May 18.

PELOSI FIRES BACK AT NEWSOM’S CRITICISM OF DEM PARTY, SAYS ABORTION RIGHTS A ‘CONSTANT FIGHT’

On Saturday evening, Newsom’s Press Office announced that the Governor has received a prescription for Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and will begin his five-day treatment immediately.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Governor’s Press Office, Newsom will be following California’s SMARTER Plan which includes testing negative before leaving quarantine. According to Newsom’s Press Office, California’s SMARTER plan implemented by Newsom, hopes to combat the virus by, “testing and treating patients to avoid serious disease.”