California girl killed with father after Amber Alert also shot at deputies, sheriff says

A 15-year-old California girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert before she was killed during a shootout as her father was trying to evade authorities, also shot at deputies, officials said Wednesday.

Savanna Graziano, 15, and her father, Anthony John Graziano, 45, were killed Tuesday following a police chase that ended with a firefight with law enforcement on the Interstate 15 freeway in San Bernardino County.

On Wednesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus issued an update on the case.

“Evidence suggests that Savanna Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies,” he said in a 39-second video.

On Monday, Graziano was the subject of an Amber Alert when her father killed her mother during a domestic violence incident and abducted her, authorities said at the time. Tuesday’s events began when someone spotted a vehicle highlighted in the alert and called law enforcement.

When deputies tried stopping the car, a chase ensued that spanned several freeways. Meanwhile, Anthony Graziano opened fire on deputies several times throughout the pursuit, Dicus said Tuesday.

The suspect exchanged multiple rounds with deputies before his vehicle eventually became disabled on Interstate 15 in the Victorville area, Dicus said.

A firefight ensued between Graziano and authorities. When the vehicle stopped, the teen girl identified as Savanna Graziano exited wearing tactical gear and began running toward deputies before she collapsed to the ground during the gunfire.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Anthony Graziano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found a rifle inside the truck. Investigators have not said if the teen girl was shot by deputies or her father.

The elder Graziano had moved out of the family’s home a month or two ago, as he and his wife were going through a divorce, Fontana Sgt. Christian Surgent told The Associated Press. Savanna left with her father, while her younger brother stayed with their mother.