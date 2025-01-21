California fires: Friars Fire breaks out near Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego

Nearly a thousand people are under a mandatory evacuation order after a brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near Fashion Valley Mall in Mission Valley.

The Friars Fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. local time, according to Cal Fire. It is 0% contained.

Zone 1894-A, which covers 124 acres, is under mandatory evacuation, according to city data.

LOS ANGELES WATER CHIEF GIVEN POLICE SECURITY DETAIL FOLLOWING ‘THREATS’ AGAINST HER, EMPLOYEES

In the evacuation order, officials noted there was an “immediate threat to life.”

All residents are asked to leave immediately.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced its Linda Vista campus and Linda Vista Innovation Center were being evacuated.

“If you are en route for appointment or class, please avoid the area,” SDCOE wrote in a statement on X. “We will share updates as the situation unfolds.”

The daytime population is 920 and there are more than 350 structures in the area, according to officials.

‘MILLION DOLLAR LISTING’ STAR SAYS UP TO 70% OF PALISADES RESIDENTS WILL NOT RETURN AFTER DEVASTATING LA FIRES

San Diego County remains under a Red Flag Warning, due to strong gusty winds and low humidity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP