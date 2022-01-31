close

Video

A firefighter was shot and killed in Stockton, California, on Monday morning while battling a dumpster fire, officials announced.

Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna, 47, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He leaves behind a wife and two grown children.

Stockton Fire Department Captain Vidal “Max”Fortuna, 47, was shot and killed while battling a dumpster fire on Monday morning. (Stockton Fire Department)

The Stockton Fire Department responded to a call of a dumpster fire at 4:45 a.m. on Monday morning and shots rang out as they worked to extinguish the blaze, striking Fortuna.

Robert Somerville, 67, was arrested at the scene and is facing homicide and weapons charges.

He allegedly used a .380 caliber handgun in the shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department.