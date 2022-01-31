A firefighter was shot and killed in Stockton, California, on Monday morning while battling a dumpster fire, officials announced.

Captain Max Fortuna, 47, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He leaves behind a wife and two grown children.

The Stockton Fire Department responded to a call of a dumpster fire at 4:45 a.m. on Monday morning and shots rang out as they worked to extinguish the blaze, striking Fortuna.

Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards called the shooting his “worst nightmare.”

“This is a very, very sad day for this fire department,” Edwards said.

A 67-year-old man was apprehended, and a gun was recovered from the scene, Stockton Police Department Assistant Chief Jim Chraska said.

Fortuna was a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department.

“Max was a firefighter who showed up every day and never complained about being on the job. I don’t really know too many other firefighters who enjoy the job as much as him,” Stockton Professional Firefighters Union President Mario Gardea said Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.