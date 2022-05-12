California family tied up, held at gunpoint as robbers in hoodies ransack their home

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A family in Riverside, California was held at gunpoint Tuesday evening as three men in hoodies ransacked their home.

Riverside Police Officer Javier Cabrera said officers received a call shortly before 10 p.m. about a home invasion in the 14000 block of Ashton Lane, near the East Alessandro Boulevard and Trautwein Road.

The homeowner told officers he was working in the garage when three gunmen wearing hoodies entered the door and forced him into the house, Cabrera said. The gunmen then gathered the family, duct taped them, and put them inside the bathroom. They then ransacked the entire house, taking some property and the victims’ cell phones, Cabrera said.

“We don’t know exactly what was taken because the house was in such disarray,” Cabrera said, adding that the family was doing an inventory of their belongings to see what was missing.

The suspects remain at large as of Thursday. Cabrera said they are three Black males but did not have more information available. Investigators are reviewing evidence including surveillance footage.

Cabrera confirmed that another home invasion took place in the same neighborhood last month in the same neighborhood, but investigators do not have enough evidence to suggest it was related to Tuesday’s incident.