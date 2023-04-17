California elementary teacher allegedly molested students for years: police

A second grade school teacher in San Bruno, California, was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting three students.

Police believe Allen Elementary School teacher Jeremy Yeh sexually abused three female students between 2016 and 2019. He is under investigation for felony lewd and lascivious acts.

The victims were students at Allen Elementary School and El Crystal Elementary School, where Yeh taught second grade. The latter school closed in 2018 due to financial issues.

Authorities believe there may be more victims. San Bruno Police Chief Ryan Johansen encouraged parents of children taught by Yeh to “have a conversation with them.”

“This is obviously a very disturbing case, one that is weighing heavily on the detectives who have been handling it and one that will have lasting impacts in our beloved community,” Johansen said.

Details are limited at this time due to the police’s wish to protect the identities of the victims.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Jessica Jimenez at 650-616-7100.

Fox News Digital reached out to San Bruno Park Elementary School District for a statement, but has not heard back.