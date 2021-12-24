A Californian education official resigned from her post because she lives in Texas, which is against state policy.

Pamela Kadakia of the California Department of Education (CDE) resigned due to a state policy that state employees must reside in California unless their job requires them to live elsewhere. Kadakia served as an equity project manager.

She also lives in Texas, which is on a list of prohibited state-funded travel for California employees due to discriminatory laws, Politico reported.

“We sought to ensure that all our personnel were in line with the new guidance,” the department said in a statement Thursday. “In doing so, we accepted Ms. Kadakia’s resignation.”

The report claims that records show Kadakia living in the Dallas area since purchasing a home in 2019 with her husband.

Kadakia worked for roughly one month on a salary of $10,400, the CDE claimed.

She follows Daniel Lee, a Philadelphia-based psychologist, who resigned from his post after Politico reported that he violated the same state policy. His initial hiring caused concerns of favoritism, especially as he raked in a salary of around $161,400.

CDE reportedly never posted Lee’s position publicly, indicating that his hire occurred at the discretion of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, who knew Lee for three decades.

“Irrespective of who it is, to have someone from out of state who is not familiar with California’s dynamics and politics and challenges come in and attempt to do this work only furthers the fundamental problem,” Sacramento Black Parallel School Board Director Carl Pinkston told Politico. “Which is that the California Department of Education fails to adequately monitor schools for inequities and push for enforcement.”

Thurmond cited the pandemic as an opportunity to hire regardless of geographic location.