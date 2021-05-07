California earthquake rattles Lake Tahoe area

A magnitude-4.7 earthquake rattled Northern California near Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nevada, Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was said to be northwest of Truckee, and the temblor was felt as far away as Sacramento, according to FOX 40 in Sacramento.

It hit around 9:35 p.m., preceded by a magnitude 3.2 temblor and followed by a 3.1 aftershock a few miles away near Sierraville.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no immediate reports of major damage, according to FOX 40.

Thousands of people were reportedly without power in Nevada County, California, because of the quake, according to local news source YubaNet.