California driver crashes through wall into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

Amid torrential rains and winds hitting Southern California, a Tesla with three people inside, including a child, crashed into a Pasadena pool.

According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.

The department tweeted that the Tesla driver mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, driving through a wall then going into the pool. The car contained two adults and one child.

“Good samaritans jumped into the pool and rescued the occupants,” the department tweeted. The Pasadena city manager’s public information officer, Lisa Derderian, told Fox News Digital that “two staff members at a preschool next door to the residence rescued the car’s occupants – two adults and a 4-year-old child.”

The current condition of the three people rescued, or whether there were any injuries, remains unknown.

