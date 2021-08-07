A tiny northern California mountain town that dates back to the gold rush era fell victim this week to the Dixie fire, which started on July 14 and has blackened 504 square miles in the state.

Greenville’s roughly 1,000 residents were urged to evacuate on Wednesday as the flames closed in and burned down various wooden buildings, some of which were more than 100 years old.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Wednesday evening, “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!”