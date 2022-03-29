California detective shoots and kills suspect who assaulted him in office at police headquarters, chief says

website maker

A man broke into the Fresno Police Department’s headquarters shortly before noon on Tuesday and started assaulting a detective, who then shot and killed the suspect, Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

The detective, a 25-year veteran of the force, sustained lacerations to his head and neck and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



The suspect was pronounced deceased after being shot at least once in the detective’s office at the City Hall Annex in downtown Fresno.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect, who Balderrama described as about 300 pounds and 6-feet tall.

“This person should never have been in police headquarters and really had no business here,” Balderrama said, noting that the suspect didn’t have an appointment with anyone in the building.

“We don’t know what the motive is at this point. What we do know is that this last couple of years we have seen an increase in assaults on police officers across the country.”

Balderrama said it’s unclear how the suspect got inside, noting that every entrance to police headquarters requires a key and the parking lot has a gate.

“It’s something that is very troubling to me… that a person with bad intentions could enter into police headquarters and cause harm to one of my police officers,” he said.

“The officer did what he felt he had to do to protect his own life.”