California deputy shot during attempted traffic stop

A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday while trying to make a traffic stop, authorities said.

The unidentified deputy with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department was attempting a traffic stop when the shooting occurred, the department said.

The deputy was alert and taken to a hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting or the extent of the deputy’s injuries were not disclosed.

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff’s department.