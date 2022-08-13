California deputy arrested after allegations of sexual assault against female inmates

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Orange County, California, deputy was arrested this week after the county’s sheriff’s department discovered he had allegedly sexually assaulted multiple female inmates at a jail facility.

Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, will be fired by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release.

Officials said they found out about Rodriguez’s alleged behavior after jail staff on Monday “intercepted communication that described the misconduct.” He was placed on leave on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES: THIRD SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF OFF-DUTY MONTEREY PARK POLICE OFFICER GARDIEL SOLORIO

The misconduct is said to have occurred at the Theo Lacy Facility.

“He is alleged to have sexually assaulted the female inmates separately on multiple occasions by touching them in a sexual manner over their clothes and showing them pornographic videos while in their housing locations,” the release said. “The assaults are suspected to have taken place starting in May 2022.”

The sheriff’s department said Rodriguez was booked into the Santa Ana Jail on Friday and faces charges of felony sexual activity between a peace officer and inmate in a jail facility and misdemeanor charges of assault under the color of authority and possession of a cell phone in a custody facility.

SEARCH FOR MISSING KIELY RODNI RAMPING UP OVER THE WEEKEND: OFFICIALS

“The suspected criminal actions of this deputy are inexcusable, especially for a person who swore to serve and protect our community,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“One of our most important duties is to provide for the care and wellbeing of the people in our jails,” he continued. “Any betrayal of that responsibility is not indicative of the environment in our jails, or reflective of the hard work of hundreds of deputies and professional staff in custody operations every day.”