California deputies injured in hours-long standoff

Two Kern County Sheriff’s deputies have been injured after a shooting at a home in Wasco, California.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Joel Swanson told reporters that deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block of 1st Street for a possible shooting at around 1 p.m.

“As deputies were en route there was additional phone calls with subjects shooting in the background and possibly subjects down inside the residence,” Swanson added.

After responding officers arrived on scene, a suspect began shooting at the deputies who proceeded to take cover and lock down the neighborhood. A SWAT team was called in to help respond to what became an hours-long standoff.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., the SWAT team was met with gunfire from the suspect upon attempting making entry into the home. Two deputies were struck and taken to a local hospital with “moderate” and “major” injuries, respectively, police said.

Wasco, California Mayor Alex Garcia had previously tweeted that one of the deputies had died. The tweet has since been deleted.

At about 6:28 p.m., an additional officer-involved shooting occurred in which the suspect was struck. The suspect is currently being treated and will be transported to a local hospital.

The incident remains an active investigation as police work to clear the house and confirm the status of the victims.

Two people are believe to be possibly down inside the residence in addition to the suspect.

KCSO will release additional information as investigators learn more.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.