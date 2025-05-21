California Dem lawmaker cited for drunken driving

​

California State Sen. Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, was detained Monday and cited on suspicion of drunken driving, according to Politico.

Cervantes claimed police “accosted” her and falsely accused her of driving under the influence.

Additionally, she said hospital lab tests showed she had no alcohol in her system, though Fox News Digital has been unable to verify this.

On Monday, Cervantes was driving near the state’s Capitol in downtown Sacramento when her car collided with another vehicle, a Sacramento police officer told Politico. When officers saw Cervantes at the hospital, they reportedly determined that the state lawmaker was intoxicated, an allegation she fervently denies.

“I want to be clear: I did nothing wrong,” Cervantes said in a statement late Tuesday, according to Politico. “The lab results I sought in the hospital show conclusively I had no alcohol in my system. I expect this to be quickly and justly resolved.”

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital in a statement it was waiting for toxicology results before making a decision on filing charges.

“Our office is waiting on toxicology results to be completed. Once we have received those reports, all of the facts in the case will be reviewed for a filing decision. Until then, we will reserve any further comments,” the statement said.

Cervantes also said she was “accosted” by police and “involuntarily detained for several hours at the hospital.” She called the incident “deeply distressing.”

The Sacramento Police Department told Fox News Digital that on Monday at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers arrived at the location of the collision involving Cervantes. The lawmaker was then transported “via private party to an area hospital for minor injuries,” according to police.

“Officers also responded to Sen. Cervantes at the hospital as part of the investigation. Responding officers contacted Sen. Cervantes, where they observed objective signs of intoxication and conducted a DUI investigation. From their investigation, officers issued Sen. Cervantes a citation for suspicion of DUI,” the Sacramento Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The allegation comes almost two years after Cervantes’ sister, Clarissa Cervantes, who served as a city councilmember, was arrested for DUI. Weeks before that arrest, according to CBS News, Clarissa had a 2015 DUI conviction dismissed. The more recent incident sparked outrage and led to calls for her resignation.

“I regrettably made the worst decision of my life when I was in my early 20’s, which was to drive after drinking one evening. At the time, I was coming out of a domestic abusive relationship that had severely impacted my mental and physical health,” Cervantes said, according to CBS News.

Neither of the Cervantes sisters had resigned as of the time of publication.

State Sen. Cervantes’ team did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.