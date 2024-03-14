California DA warns thieves to stay away or else: ‘We’re throwing the book at criminals’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Southern California district attorney is warning would-be criminals from neighboring counties to think twice before committing crimes in his jurisdiction via a public safety campaign.

The ad campaign by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is in response to the rash of smash-and-grab robberies, home burglaries and other crimes that have garnered headlines. The office headed by District Attorney Todd Spitzer noted that many of the crimes are committed by offenders who live outside the county.

“Sacramento may be rolling out the red carpet for thieves, but here in Orange County we’re throwing the book at criminals who come here to steal,” Spitzer said in a statement, referring to perceived soft-on-crime policies endorsed by legislators in the state capital. “If you steal, we will prosecute. It’s that simple.”

“When the risk is far less than the reward, it’s no surprise that criminals are committing smash and grabs, residential burglaries, and simply walking out the front door of stores with arms full of stolen merchandise, while you’re standing in line waiting to pay for your items,” he added.

The campaign is funded by federal civil asset forfeiture money, and is expected to reach more than 38 million people over a four-week period.

The ads include billboards that read: “Crime Doesn’t Pay in Orange County. If you Steal, we Prosecute. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office.”

Many of the ads are along major freeways coming into Orange County from neighboring Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

Ads will also be placed on buses in Los Angeles, Long Beach, and other cities, as well as bumper stickers and text messages targeting cellphones users in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Imperial counties.

Spitzer has come out against soft-on-crime policies and elected officials in the past. In 2022, he compared his opponent to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who has been heavily criticized for his progressive criminal justice directives.

“He’s already announced exactly the same lines as George Gascón,” Spitzer is heard saying in the two-minute video titled “Gotham.” “No bail. No death penalty. No (sentencing) enhancements.”