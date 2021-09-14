Daniel and Davy Macias, a married California couple, were hospitalized with COVID-19 just days apart last month after returning home from a vacation and tragically died in recent weeks from complications with the virus, leaving behind a 3-week-old newborn and four other children under the age of 7.

Davy Macias, a 37-year-old nurse, was seven months pregnant when she was first hospitalized. A doctor delivered the couple’s daughter eight days before she died on Aug. 26.

Daniel Macias, 39, was hospitalized just days after his wife last month and lost his battle with the virus on Sept. 10.

The couple leaves behind five children, ages 7, 5, 3, 2 and their newborn daughter.

“There aren’t words to explain the loss of both him and Davy,” Terri Serey, Daniel’s sister-in-law, wrote on a GoFundMe page for the children. “Keep the kids in your thoughts and prayers. They gained two angels but still have a long road ahead of them.”