California climber rescued after falling up to 60 feet at state park

A California climber was rescued at Yosemite National Park on Monday after falling as much as 60 feet down a cliff, authorities said.

The 19-year-old male, whose name was not immediately released, was climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo around 4:40 p.m. when he fell between 30 and 60 feet and landed on a ledge, California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said.

He sustained major injuries, officials said without providing further details.

A CHP helicopter responded to the scene and lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician to help the fallen climber.

The 19-year-old was hoisted off the ledge and into the helicopter before being airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

No update on the climber’s condition was immediately available.

California State Park Rangers are investigating the incident.