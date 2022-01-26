A California city has passed the first-of-its-kind gun law that will require gun owners to purchase liability insurance and pay an annual fee on their weapons.

San Jose city council members voted to approve the new law, which requires gun owners to pay about $25 a year as well as administrative costs to the city. Gun owners also must pay for liability insurance, which covers losses or damages resulting from “any negligent or accidental use of the firearm,” within six months of acquiring a weapon.