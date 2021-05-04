California carjacking suspects pretended to be cops, handcuffed victims before driving off: police

Two carjacking suspects accused of impersonating police officers in northern California remained at large Monday after allegedly ordering two victims out of their vehicle at gunpoint over the weekend and leaving them handcufffed on the side of the road before driving off.

Burbank Police responded to the 3000 block of North Naomi Street at approximately 1:48 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call about “suspicious circumstances,” the agency said in a press release shared Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and encountered two victims who were handcuffed. The victims had been carjacked at gunpoint by two suspects impersonating officers, police said. The suspects were wearing shirts with the word “POLICE” written on the front.

A neighbor’s surveillance footage obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed a van pull to the side of the road. A car with what appeared to be flashing police lights then pulls up beside them and two men hop out.

“Stop the car, Stop the car,” a man is heard shouting to those inside the van. “Get out of the vehicle. Put your hands up.”

The victims were unharmed, police said. The two suspects were described as Hispanic males, with shaved heads, who departed in the gray sedan stolen from the victims. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no additional details were immediately released.

“There are several charges that could be brought forward,” Burbank Police Sgt. Emil Brimway told KTLA, explaining what could happen once the perpetrators are apprehended. “Carjacking, possibly kidnapping, impersonating a police officer.”