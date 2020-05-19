California car thief plunges off bridge to fiery death during police chase

An unidentified man fleeing police in a stolen car bowled off a Bay Area bridge in California over the weekend, falling more than 100 feet before a fatal, fiery crash, according to a local report.

The chase began on Interstate 80 Sunday evening, heading eastbound to the Carquinez Bridge in Crockett, where the driver lost control around a curve and crashed over the edge, the East Bay Times reported.

The vehicle burst into flames on impact with the ground, and the driver’s remains were so badly burned that authorities could not immediately identify him, according to the report. There was only one occupant in the vehicle.

The car reportedly landed on the beach near the bridge’s east end, near a factory. It’s unclear how fast it was moving before the crash.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, which in accordance with a county protocol investigates all deaths law enforcement-related deaths, said an investigation was ongoing but had no further comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ATLANTA POLICE ARREST DOZENS, IMPOUND EXOTIC CARS IN ILLEGAL STREET RACING CRACKDOWN

The weekend crash aside, the CHP announced in a press release Tuesday that due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order, traffic incidents — including crashes and DUI arrests — are in decline across the state’s roads.

The CHP said traffic crashes were down 75 percent between March 19 and April 30 this year compared to the same period in 2019 – and traffic fatalities decreased by a whopping 88 percent.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley urged drivers in the state to “resist the temptation” to drive above the speed limit.

“Drivers are easier to spot when they are on a nearly empty roadway,” he said. “Remember, taking care of one another goes beyond wearing a face covering and physical distancing. As communities in California move into the next phases of reopening, continue to slow down, pay attention to the road, drive sober, and keep yourself and those around you from becoming a grim statistic.”