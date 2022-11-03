California bust nets 2.2 tons of meth and cocaine worth $24 million at San Diego port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted more than 2.2 tons of methamphetamine and cocaine during a span of two days in California.

According to a news release, the first seizure occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on October 20 from the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility located in the city of San Diego and within the suburb of Otay Mesa.

A 28-year-old male, driving a tractor trailer, was asked to pull over for further inspections by border agents.

During the exam, CBP officers discovered a package disguised as onion chives concealed deep in the middle of the pallet of green onions. Officers searched the shipment and removed 183 packages containing methamphetamine hidden within the shipment of green onions.

Border officers removed approximately 1,528.99 pounds of methamphetamine which is worth an estimated street value of $3.3 million.

Two days later, on October 22 at approximately at 10:53 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 29-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer.

Investigators as well as a CBP canine team found 195 packages of meth and 75 packages of cocaine concealed within a false wall found inside the vehicle.

The nearly 1,993 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 1,037 pounds of cocaine have a combined estimated street value of $20.8 million.

The total estimated street value for both seizures is $24.2 million.

“CBP officers are the front line of stopping these dangerous drugs from entering the U.S.,” Jennifer De La O, director of field operations for the agency’s San Diego field office said. “The lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to conceal and smuggle narcotics is a testament to how effective our officers are.”

Both drivers were arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the drivers, over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.

CBP officers seized the tractors, trailers, and narcotics.