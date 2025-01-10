California boy details horrifying moments leading up to loss of home: ‘A lot of stuff I love is gone’

Southern California homes and businesses are still ablaze tonight and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

Celebrities are taking to social media to express their disappointment at the loss of their homes and flashy cars, but one family in Altadena is mourning the loss of something much more.

In an interview with Fox 11, the little boy from Altadena stands next to his mother and brother. In the background, you can see the mangled siding, and bricks of what looks like a house, along with the burnt wreckage of many other homes that were lost.

The young boy seems to keep his composure as he recounts the frightening moments leading up to the loss of his home while clutching the only two things he has left in this world.

“And then – the power went out … and then we were going to get our dad, but he was coming. Then we had power, flashlights, they’re so good and I went and they woke us up, me and my brother. And then we left our house,” said the boy.

He said items in the house were burned, including he’s prized 3D printer.

“It was so special to me and it’s going to make me a little sad, but, I don’t know why, but this is what happened to our house,” the boy said. “And a lot of stuff that I love is gone. And now, and everything is broken and it’s all lost its color and stuff. And these are the only things that I have.”

The boy, who is visibly disappointed, shows the reporter the remnants of his father and mother’s bicycles and says that he wanted to come to the site of his former home to confirm what was broken and see what was left.

“I wanted to check on it and see if it was not broken and my dad took a video that it was broken,” he says. “We went here for today, so we know what happened and that was our chimney where Santa comes and now it’s gone. Now we can’t get presents here anymore.”

This is the case for thousands as the wildfire rages on throughout the area.

The mother took to social media to express that she was mentally drained from the incident as the family attempted to piece back their life. She said the brand-new 3D printer mentioned in her son’s interview was one they had waited over a year to receive.

She pointed out how quickly it had all happened, saying it was so fast and that she didn’t think much about the fire until it grew, fueled by the wind.

“It all happened so fast. We thought there would be time to return, to save more of our belongings, but within less than just 5hours, the entire neighborhood was consumed. We grabbed our kids, our 2dogs, and left with what little we could carry,” her post said. “We were blessed to find a hotel in DTLA where we’ve been since Wed morning. While we are grateful to be safe, the pain of losing everything is overwhelming. People often say, ‘What matters most is that you’re alive.’ While that is true, it doesn’t take away the heartbreak of loss.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the family for comment but, understandably, they, as are many families, have a lot to do as they rebuild what they worked so hard for.

The Eaton Fire, burning in the Pasadena-Altadena area northeast of Los Angeles, is one of several fires ravaging the City of Angeles. Nearly 30,000 acres have been impacted by the fires and nearly 15,000 houses and buildings are at risk as of Thursday – up from 13,000 as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters have struggled to contain the wildfires, which are being driven by strong Santa Ana winds.