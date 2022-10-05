California border agents make bust totaling over $4M

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in San Diego made major drug and ammunition busts totaling more than $4 million at its ports of entry.

In a release, CBP said that there were 11 significant seizures from Sept. 18 to 24.

Officers at the ports used K-9 teams and imaging systems to make the discoveries.

On Sept. 18, officers seized two firearms, more than 100 packages of methamphetamine and four packages of fentanyl.

The next day, CBP seized five bottles of pesticides prohibited in the U.S., and on Sept. 20 there were six packages of methamphetamine.

Between Sept. 21 and 22, officers seized 56 packages of fentanyl and 145 packages of methamphetamine.

Sept. 23 and 24 were extremely busy days, with officers seizing eight packages of cocaine, five packages of fentanyl powder, 16 packages of methamphetamine and 36 packages of fentanyl.

The methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine have a combined estimated street value of $4.1 million.

All drivers were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further processing.