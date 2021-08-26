The Mariposa County Sheriff has ruled out gunshots and chemical hazards in their investigation of the mysterious deaths of a California family last week.

The parents, John Gerrish and Ellen Chunt, went hiking early on the morning of Aug. 15 with their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog, Oski, in the Sierra National Forest.

The next day, a Monday, Gerrish didn’t show up to his job as a software engineer, so a friend reported the family missing later that night.

Their car was located near the Savage Lundy Trail about two hours after midnight on Aug. 17, and their bodies were found hours later around 9 a.m. about 1.5 miles down the trail.

Autopsies performed on Thursday did not turn up many clues, but authorities are still awaiting toxicology reports on the family and their dog.

Investigators are now hoping that a cellphone found on the family may turn up evidence of what killed them. Police delivered that phone to the FBI for data extraction on Tuesday, which they are still waiting on results for. A search warrant was also issued on Wednesday for possible social media access.