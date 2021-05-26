California authorities respond to 'active shooter' situation in San Jose light rail yard

California police, sheriff and fire teams responded to an active shooter situation near a San Jose light rail yard early Wednesday.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene for “an active shooter investigation” in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave in San Jose, Calif., reported before 7 a.m. local time. San Jose Police are also at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street.

The sheriff’s office provided an update before 8:30 a.m. local time that the “shooter is down.” Authorities so far have not provided a public update on whether anyone was injured or killed, but Mercury News reported that “multiple” people are dead as a result of the incident.

Mayor Sam Licardo wrote on Twitter that the shooting happened at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility and that several people were being treated, as “the situation is still being assessed.”

“The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated,” he said. “I will update as more information becomes available.”

Authorities warned the public to stay away from the area.

“This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation,” San Jose police wrote earlier on Twitter.

At the same time of the shooting, two fires were burning nearby in San Jose, Fox 2 KTVU reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.