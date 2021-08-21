The Marisopa County Sheriff’s Office is confident that they can rule out homicide in the mysterious deaths of a family on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest earlier this week.

The couple, John Gerrish and Ellen Chung, set out for a hike on Sunday with their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

After Gerrish, a software engineer who formerly worked at Google according to his LinkedIn profile, didn’t show up for work on Monday, a family friend reported them missing. Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Their bodies were found Tuesday on a hiking trail with no clear cause of death, and while homicide was initially considered as a possibility, law enforcement is now confident that they can rule it out.

“Initially, yes, when we come across a family with no apparent cause of death, there’s no smoking gun, there’s no suicide note, there’s nothing like that, we have to consider all options,” Mariposa County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kristie Mitchell told Fox News on Saturday. “Now that we’re five days in, no, we’re no longer considering homicide as a cause of death.”