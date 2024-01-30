California authorities make arrests in deaths of 6 bodies found in remote desert

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Authorities in Southern California have made arrests linked to the discovery of six people found dead in a remote part of the Mojave Desert.

“Arrests have been made in the multiple homicide case in El Mirage on January 23, 2024,” said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez.

Authorities will hold a new conference at 5 p.m. local time.

The arrests came nearly a week after the six bodies were found along a highway in El Mirage, located about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Five of the bodies were discovered at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare check

A sixth body was found at the scene a day later. The crime scene was treated as a homicide.

Authorities have not disclosed how the victims died but footage taken by Fox 11 show one vehicle, a navy SUV, riddled with bullet holes.

“We have not confirmed any cause or manner of death or any gunshot wounds,” Rodriguez said at the time “This is a very remote desert area.”

“It’s going to be heartbreaking no matter what the situation is, what they discover out there as far as the circumstances surrounding it,” she added.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.