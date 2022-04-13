California: At least 1 injured during mall shooting incident in Victorville, people sheltering in place

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident where at least one victim was shot at a mall in Victorville, California, Tuesday evening, officials said. People were sheltering in place, according to reports.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of an active shooter at the Mall of Victor Valley, where they found an injured juvenile girl and transported her to a local hospital, KTLA reported.

The status of the victim is not immediately known. The mall was subsequently placed on lockdown.

The shooter was still on the run as of Tuesday evening, police said, and a video shared online shortly after the incident appears to show the suspect in the mall parking lot entering a white sedan, before driving away.

Numerous reports mentioned people sheltering in place.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.