California armed gunman on parole and wearing ankle monitor robs Boost Mobile store in broad daylight: Police

A Boost Mobile store near Los Angeles was robbed by a gunman on parole in broad daylight over the weekend in an incident captured on security video.

The Culver City Police Department said officers were notified of the robbery on July 10 at 2:18 p.m. Lawrence Bell, 37, allegedly entered the store and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at two employees.

Video of the robbery shows the employees talking with a customer when a suspect wearing a hoodie and mask enters.

Bell allegedly jumped over the counter and forced both victims to the floor while he ransacked the cash register.

He took around $500 and fled on foot. Responding officers found a dropped set of car keys. They found a possible suspect vehicle one block away.

Inside was clothing worn by the masked suspect during the robbery, a driver’s license with Bell’s name, a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun, police said.

As they continued to search the area, they found Bell. At the time of the crime, he was on parole for a robbery and was wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of his parole, police said.

