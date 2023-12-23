California alleged thief caught on camera ramming SUV into Lululemon storefront, taking off with clothing

California police are on the lookout for a man who was caught on camera allegedly using a vehicle to break into a clothing store and ransack its shelves.

In surveillance footage released by the Oakland Police Department, a silver SUV is seen backing up into the Lululemon athleisure storefront on Tuesday and leaving a trail of broken glass.

The video then cuts to inside the shop, which shows the male suspect leaning over a table and stealing one display’s worth of clothing.

Lululemon’s pants cost more than $100 per pair.

While the surveillance video does not show the SUV ramming into the storefront, the footage shows the path of destruction left by the suspect’s vehicle.

“As you can see, the level of destruction that occurred to this business just for a person to go in and take a pair of pants is just absolutely ridiculous,” Oakland Police Assistant Chief Tony Jones said at a news conference Thursday.

He implored anyone who knows the man to come forward so that “we can bring justice to this business,” Jones said.

He said that the alleged thief captured in the video is also responsible for breaking into an auto business just around the corner.

On Thursday, a pro-Palestinian rally turned violent with protesters breaking windows at a Walgreens, Starbucks and Wells Fargo in downtown Oakland.

“Some of these businesses have been broken into multiple times,” Jones said. “And it’s just devastating to their ability to do business.”