California 1-year-old in critical condition after redwood tree falls onto home: reports

A 1-year-old was reportedly left in critical condition on Tuesday after a redwood tree fell onto a Boulder Creek home.

Boulder Creek Fire Chief Mark Bingham said that the child is conscious and breathing, according to KRON 4.

The Santa Cruz County home is located on Bobcat Lane. Crews found the tree had blown over into the house’s living room, pinning the child.

Bingham said Cal Fire and Boulder Creek Fire Department crews had to remove the tree to rescue the child.

The chief noted that the child was taken from Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz to Valley Medical Hospital in San Jose.

There were four other people inside the house at the time the tree fell. NBC Bay Area said no one else in the home was injured.

Windy conditions brought trees down across the Golden State.

“Stay inside shelter in place if you can, this isn’t the time to be walking your dogs or driving to the store just to drive to the store, wait until the storm passes,” Bingham said, according to NBC Bay Area.

The weather left more than 115,000 California residents without power on Wednesday morning, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

California is seeing the latest in a series of winter storms, with winds bringing the potential for rain, snow and hail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.