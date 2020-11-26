Calabasas suspect nabbed after 2 women shot in domestic violence incident in LA-area gated community

A suspect who allegedly fled after shooting two women in a domestic violence incident in an upscale gated community in Los Angeles County was located and taken into custody late Wednesday following an hourslong search.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station responded to a call about a domestic violence incident in the Mountain View Estates in Calabasas, Calif., around 5:50 p.m.

Two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were airlifted to local hospitals, KTLA reported. Authorities asked residents to stay inside with their doors locked, as deputies searched for a suspect believed to be armed in the area.

By 11:30 p.m., the sheriff’s station tweeted that the suspect had been taken into custody.

It added that the community was once again considered safe, as deputies remained at the scene overnight to continue investigating the incident. No additional information was immediately released.

Homes listed for sale in the Mountain View Estates range from $1.5 million to upward to $4 million, according to real estate website Zillow.