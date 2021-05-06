Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Caitlyn Jenner tells Hannity she’s ready to replace Newsom as California governor

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday regarding her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state’s upcoming recall election.

Jenner said it was “not an easy decision” to enter the race but she’s always been a “fighter” and will take that spirit into her campaign.

“I want to take that same fight, that same spirit, go to Sacramento, surround myself with some of the smartest people out there,” Jenner explained. “I am an outsider. I understand that … because now I’m in a race for solutions. I need to find solutions to be able to turn this state around. I absolutely love this state. I’m a fighter. Always have been.”

Jenner called Newsom for “hypocrisy” on his French Laundry restaurant visit – and for his failed policies.

“He’s been so bad on every issue,” Jenner said. “He’s been bad on taxes … he’s been horrible for business, obviously. Companies are leaving left and right. 18,000 companies have left California. My friends are leaving California!”

She added, “I don’t want to leave. Either I stay and fight or I get out of here.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Biden admin’s photos of empty migrant facility are misleading, Texas Democrat says: ‘They’re just next door’

A Texas Democrat who has been critical of Biden administration policies at the U.S.-Mexico border lashed out this week, accusing the administration of posting misleading photos from a migrant processing facility.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar accused the Department of Homeland Security of trying to create the impression the facility in Donna, Texas, was emptying out, when in fact the migrant youths who had been located there were simply moved to a nearby location.

“All they’re doing is, they’re moving kids from one tent to the other tent and saying, ‘Oh, they’re not in the Border Patrol (custody),’” Cuellar said, according to Border Report.

The youths were relocated to nearby tents operated by the Department of Health and Human Services, the congressman told the outlet.

“But they’re right next door,” Cuellar added about the migrants. “They’re just next door in HHS.”

Following an inquiry from Border Report, DHS officials confirmed the youths were in HHS custody but would not disclose the location, the outlet reported. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Liz Cheney, facing GOP leadership removal, takes swipe at Trump ‘cult’

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wrote Wednesday that the Republican Party was at a “turning point” and must decide “whether we will join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election, with all the consequences that might have.”

Cheney offered her commentary in an op-ed in The Washington Post.

“We Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality,” Cheney wrote.

With her House leadership role as GOP conference chair in jeopardy, Cheney writes that Trump’s language about the 2020 election “provoked violence on January 6.”

Trump, who was banned from social media platforms, recently launched his own method of communicating with his supporters. There, he wrote, “the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Greg Gutfeld blasted the media’s portrayal of the upswing in crime in the U.S. on “Gutfeld!” on Wednesday night.

“The media only cares about crime when it fits their narrative – White racist cop and innocent non-White suspect,” he said.

“But if they really expect to get this country back to normal – and my definition of normal, not Don Lemon’s – they’re going to need to address the elephants in the room,” he continued. “Even Axios, a liberal news site, admits this. They report it’s set to be a hot, violent summer.”

