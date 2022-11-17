CA parolee charged for stealing vehicles, smashing into cop cars, leading police on wild pursuit chase

Prosecutors filed multiple charges against a 33-year-old parolee who stole several cars and rammed police cruisers last week during an hourlong chase across Southern California that ended with an officer shooting at him.

Johnny Anchondo faces felony and misdemeanor counts including carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately known if Anchondo, of Moreno Valley, has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

MISSING TENNESSEE TEEN TURNS UP DEAD, 63-YEAR-OLD MAN FACES MURDER RAP

Prosecutors said Anchondo was on parole for attempted carjacking when he led police on a wild pursuit in Orange and Los Angeles counties on Nov. 16. He started out driving a sedan and then stole a van before running inside a home in Whittier where he confronted a family and took their pickup truck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pickup sideswiped vehicles as it swerved through traffic before stopping at a gas station, where it smashed into a patrol car, prompting authorities to fire several shots through the driver’s window. The driver was not hit.

Anchondo could face more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all counts, the DA’s office said.