CA murder suspect caught thanks to TikTok is found guilty in girlfriend’s slaying

In May 2021, the friend of Daisy Delao, a murdered California woman, sought help on TikTok in catching the 19-year-old’s killer.

On Wednesday, an Oakland jury found suspect Victor Sosa, Delao’s boyfriend, guilty of first-degree murder, Los Angeles County documents show.

Delao stabbed Delao to death on Feb. 23, 2021, outside her residence. He remained on the run until he was arrested in July of that year thanks to a TikTok video from Delao’s friend that went viral and now has more than 10,000 views.

“This is my beautiful friend Daisy,” the video says, along with photos of Delao. “She was full of life and had many dreams she was close to achieving. She taught me to rise above the negative input of others. On February 23 she was murdered just outside of her complex. Daisy has not received the justice she deserves. Her murderer is still walking free.”

The video then displays a series of photos of Sosa and a detective’s phone number. Delao’s friend then pleads with anyone in the TikTok community who sees Sosa to contact authorities.

Surely enough, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said the tipster who eventually spotted Sosa at a nightclub in Rosarito and called in the sighting to authorities. The tipster recognized the murder suspect from TikTok, according to FOX 11 LA.

“No matter how many years he gets in jail, I can never get her back. Never. He stole so much from me,” Delao’s mother, Susana Salas, told the outlet at the time.

Sosa’s trial began in February 2022 after he pleaded not guilty, and jury deliberations began and ended on Wednesday.