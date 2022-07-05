CA man killed in illegal firework accident on Fourth of July

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 42-year-old man was killed when a powerful firework exploded in his hand during a Fourth of July celebration in a Southern California neighborhood, officials said Tuesday.

Paramedics responding around 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim with severe injuries at a home in Montebello, said Michael Chee, a city spokesperson.

The man was attempting to light a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” that is illegal in Montebello and the surrounding county of Los Angeles, Chee said in a statement.

“The victim apparently attempted to hold the device when the firework went off and caused severe trauma to his upper torso,” the statement said.

11-YEAR-OLD INDIANA BOY DIES IN FIREWORK INCIDENT

The man, who was not immediately identified, died at a hospital, Chee said.

FIREWORK SAFETY: HOW TO PREVENT INJURIES AND POTENTIAL FIRE HAZARDS

Fireworks paraphernalia were confiscated at the home and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.