BYU police arrest groping suspect after five reported incidents

Brigham Young University police have arrested a 26-year-old Provo man in connection with groping five groping incidents at the Utah college over the weekend

Three women reported being groped Saturday afternoon on the local campus; two more women made reports about incidents on Sunday.

According to KSTU, the Fox-affiliated TV station in Salt Lake City, Utah, around 4:30 p.m. MT, campus police had taken the suspect into custody. Officials say the suspect has admitted to the five attacks.

While not immediately identified, the station reported that the suspect is “affiliated” with the school. However, it remains unclear if he is a student or an employee. 

The school has a history of similar assaults.

A former BYU track team member was charged in two groping incidents in 2014, when 16 women around BYU’s campus reported being groped.

His record was expunged after entered into a diversion agreement with prosecutors.

