Busy weather week ahead as rain, snow impacting the US

A busy weather week with many rounds of rain for the Mid-South will bring the risk of flash flooding over the Tennessee Valley.

The West has been very active, with heavy snow for the Rockies.

The snowy weather will spread over the Northern Plains.

Warmer-than-average temperatures will break record highs for the South while bitter arctic air has settled into the Northern tier of the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Northeast will see on and off rain with a chance of some snow for the end of the workweek.