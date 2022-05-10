Busted Alabama inmate Casey White planned to possibly start shoot-out with police during chase: Sheriff

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FLORENCE, Ala. – Casey Cole White, the Alabama prison escapee whose 11 days of illicit freedom came to an end on Monday, has waived extradition from Indiana and is expected to be returned to Lauderdale County by end-of-day Tuesday, officials said.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies were en route to Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday morning to take custody of Casey White, who is currently in the custody of Indiana’s Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told Fox News Digital.

“I expect him to be back in Lauderdale County by the end of the day,” Connolly added in an email.

Vicky White, the corrections officer who fled with Casey, was facing charges including at least forgery, identity theft and permitting/aiding an escape. She is said to have shot herself following Monday’s police chase. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.